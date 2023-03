Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against penny stock trading platform RagingBull.com and Jason Bond to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ronald L.M. Goldman on behalf of a plaintiff claiming false advertising. The case is 8:23-cv-00523, Murgatroyd v. Bond et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2023, 9:09 PM

Plaintiffs

George W. Murgatroyd

defendants

Does

Jason Bond

RagingBull.com, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract