Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico and Travelers to Alabama Middle District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by attorney Sebrina Martin on behalf of Ernestine Murdock and Clayton Thomason. The court action further contends the denial of the claim arises from race-based discrimination against the homeowner. The case is 2:23-cv-00341, Murdock et al v. Travelers Insurance Company et al.

May 25, 2023, 4:03 PM

Clayton Thomason

Ernestine Murdock

Sebrina Martin

Geico Insurance Company

Travelers Insurance Company

Larry Masters

Wilson Elser

Ely & Isenberg LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute