News From Law.com

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's old college buddy has pleaded guilty to a second set of charges for helping the disgraced South Carolina attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming, a 54-year-old former attorney, wasn't immediately sentenced after his guilty plea to 23 state charges Wednesday.

South Carolina

August 24, 2023, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /