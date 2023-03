News From Law.com

The judge who presided over Alex Murdaugh's murder trial in South Carolina told his law school he wasn't surprised the jury came back with a guilty verdict in three hours. Judge Clifton Newman returned to Cleveland State University, where he earned his law degree in 1976, to discuss his career and the topic on everyone's minds—the six-week trial that ended in Murdaugh's murder convictions for killing his wife and son and life sentence.

