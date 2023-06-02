Who Got The Work

BraunHagey & Borden partners Melissa Ginsberg, Noah Hagey and Jonathan Kortmansky have stepped in to represent Nano Dimension Ltd., 3D printing company, and members of its board in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed May 1 in New York Southern District Court by Olshan Frome Wolosky on behalf of Murchinson Ltd. and other beneficial owners of Nano common stock, accuse the defendants of filing an underlying litigation against them in retaliation for their assertions that the board had breached its fiduciary duties. The defendants are also accused of attempting to block a special shareholder vote. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-03658, Murchinson Ltd. et al v. Nano Dimension Ltd. et al.

Technology

June 02, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Bpy Limited

Eom Management Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd.

Nomis Bay Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Olshan Frome Wolosky

defendants

Amit Dror

Channa Caspi

Igal Rotem

J. Christopher Moran

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Oded Gera

Roni Kleinfeld

Simon Anthony-Fried

Yoav Nissan-Cohen

Yoav Stern

defendant counsels

BraunHagey & Borden

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws