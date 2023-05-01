Olshan Frome Wolosky filed a shareholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court targeting Nano Dimension Ltd., 3D printing company, and members of its board. The suit was brought on behalf of Murchinson Ltd. and other beneficial owners of Nano common stock who accuse the defendants of filing underlying litigation against them in retaliation for their assertions that the board had breach its fiduciary duties. The defendants are also accused of attempting to block a special shareholder vote. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03658, Murchinson Ltd. et al v. Nano Dimension Ltd. et al.
Technology
May 01, 2023, 8:24 PM