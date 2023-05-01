New Suit - Securities

Olshan Frome Wolosky filed a shareholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court targeting Nano Dimension Ltd., 3D printing company, and members of its board. The suit was brought on behalf of Murchinson Ltd. and other beneficial owners of Nano common stock who accuse the defendants of filing underlying litigation against them in retaliation for their assertions that the board had breach its fiduciary duties. The defendants are also accused of attempting to block a special shareholder vote. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03658, Murchinson Ltd. et al v. Nano Dimension Ltd. et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Bpy Limited

Eom Management Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd.

Nomis Bay Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Olshan Frome Wolosky

defendants

Amit Dror

Channa Caspi

Igal Rotem

J. Christopher Moran

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Oded Gera

Roni Kleinfeld

Simon Anthony-Fried

Yoav Nissan-Cohen

Yoav Stern

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws