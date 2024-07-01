Who Got The Work

David J. Grech of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for 3150 33rd Street LLC and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed May 13 in New York Eastern District Court by Cilenti & Cooper on behalf of a property manager, arises from an alleged failure to pay all wages owed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Taryn A. Merkl, is 1:24-cv-03485, Muratovic v. 3150 33rd Street LLC et al.

Business Services

July 01, 2024, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Etem Muratovic

Plaintiffs

Cilenti & Cooper, PLLC

Defendants

3150 33rd Street LLC

Anthony J. Pistilli

Joseph Pistilli

Michael G Pistilli

Phoenix Management 23 LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations