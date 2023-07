Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Alliance Ground International and Total Airport Services LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Payton Employment Law on behalf of a customer service agent who claims the she was forced to resign after the defendants refused to accommodate her disability. The case is 2:23-cv-06074, Muratalla v. Total Airport Services, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 5:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Silvia Muratalla

defendants

Alliance Ground International, LLC

Does 11-20

Does 21-30

Total Airport Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination