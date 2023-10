News From Law.com

The new class of associates at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr is not only the largest-ever for the midsize Dallas-based firm, but all nine of the new associates are women, a first for the firm.And, with the influx of first-year associates, half of the firm's associate contingent is women, Munsch Hardt CEO Phil Appenzeller Jr. said. Two are minorities, he said.

October 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

