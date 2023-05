Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a kitchen staffer who claims that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 9:23-cv-80757, Munroe v. Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 10, 2023, 6:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven Munroe

defendants

Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations