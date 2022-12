New Suit - Employment

Boeing was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was not afforded religious accommodations in connection with Boeing's mask mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04754, Munoz v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

December 01, 2022, 4:41 AM