New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile USA was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Audet & Partners and Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, centers on a breach which occurred November 2022 to January 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00766, Munoz v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 01, 2023, 7:58 PM