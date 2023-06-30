RDO Equipment Co., a construction, agricultural and forestry equipment supplier, on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Mara Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt hourly paid employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and claim that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. RDO Equipment is represented by Baker & Hostetler and Hughes Hubbard & Reed. The case is 1:23-cv-00979, Munoz v. Rdo Equipment Co.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 30, 2023, 4:46 AM