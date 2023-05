Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against GNC Holdings to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the MG Legal Group on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for filing a workers comp claim. The case is 1:23-cv-21682, Munoz v. GNC Holdings LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisette Munoz

Plaintiffs

Mg Legal Group, P.A.

defendants

GNC Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations