Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against Fantasia Trading LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, alleges that the defendant collects and transmits data on visitors who watch videos on its Soundcore.com website in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case is 2:23-cv-06154, Munoz v. Fantasia Trading LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 28, 2023, 10:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Cieara Munoz

defendants

Fantasia Trading LLC

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 890/