Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company, and Nalco Co. to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Martinez & Associates on behalf of Martha Zamudio Munoz. The case is 5:23-cv-00105, Munoz v. Ecolab, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 11:56 AM