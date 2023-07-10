Removed To Federal Court

Educational media company Cengage Learning removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of collecting website visitors' video history and other private information, then disclosing that info to third parties without authorization in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Cengage Learning is represented by Shook Hardy & Bacon. The case is 2:23-cv-05518, Munoz v. Cengage Learning Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 10, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Cieara Munoz

defendants

Cengage Learning, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 890/