Home Depot was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which contends that a customer was electrocuted when attempting to utilize an electric motorized shopping cart, was filed by Martinez & Tijerina and the Law Office of Aaron W. Rendon on behalf of Angela Munoz Rodas and Nelson Rodas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00087, Munoz Rodas et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

June 06, 2023, 1:53 PM

Angela Munoz Rodas

Nelson Rodas

Martinez/tijerina, PLLC

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims