New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Wells Fargo and digital payment vendor Conduent Inc. were hit with a class action Wednesday in New Mexico District Court alleging that the defendants failed to secure prepaid debit cards used by the state of New Mexico for various state benefits programs. The complaint, filed by Feferman, Warren & Mattison and Schlanger Law Group, claims that the financial services providers violated obligations under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act by refusing to reimburse users of the EPPICards for stolen funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00202, Munoz et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.