New Suit - Employment

FCA US was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court. The court action, seeking the restoration of retirement benefits, was brought by attorney Jeffrey D. Stanton on behalf of Richard Munns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00194, Munns v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

May 11, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Munns

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey D Stanton PC

defendants

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC - UAW Pension Board of Administration

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations