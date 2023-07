New Suit - Employment Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Parmet PC and Hodges & Foty, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees for time spent undergoing COVID-19 screenings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02768, Muniz v. Amazon.Com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 19, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Bobby Muniz

Plaintiffs

Parmet PC

defendants

Amazon.Com Services, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches