Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Babst, Calland, Clements, and Zomnir on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Airbnb and Silvia Vitiello to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the John E. Lavelle Law Firm on behalf of Cathy Muniz and David Muniz, who allege that they sustained severe injuries from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in an Airbnb. The case is 3:23-cv-00825, Muniz et al v. Vitiello et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 19, 2023, 3:41 PM

Cathy Muniz

David Muniz

John E. Lavelle Law Firm P.C.

Airbnb, Inc

Silvia Vitiello

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims