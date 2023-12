News From Law.com

As Columbia Judicial Circuit Chief Judge James G. Blanchard Jr. prepares to retire Jan. 1, a municipal court judge and a state lawmaker are in the running to serve the remaining two years of the judge's term. Chief Judge J. Grady Blanchard of the Municipal Courts of Louisville and Waynesboro and Georgia House Rep. Barry A. Fleming, who's the founding partner of Fleming & Nelson in Augusta have been short-listed by the Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia.

Georgia

December 21, 2023, 11:08 AM

