Municipal Court Judge Admonished for Not Completing Educatio...

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a Public Admonition order to Poteet Municipal Court Judge Bill Gamez for failing to complete his judicial education requirements. The commission, citing its findings of fact, stated Gamez was required to take 16 hours of instruction in the 2021-2022 academic year but did not complete his educational requirements. On April 27, the commission sent a letter of inquiry and gave Gamez until May 12 to respond, but he did not. On May 31, the commission resent the letter of inquiry, giving Gamez until June 14 to respond. On June 6, Gamez emailed the commission asking that it resend the letter. The commission did so, but Gamez again failed to respond, the commission's order states.

November 30, 2023, 2:02 PM

