New Suit

XPO Logistics was sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, which brings subrogation claims for the loss or damage of electronic equipment, was filed by Hill Rivkins LLP on behalf of Munich Re Specialty (UK) Ltd. d/b/a Northern Marine Underwriters (Specialty) Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Munich Re Specialty (UK) Ltd. v. XPO Logistics, LLC.