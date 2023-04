Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Merastar Insurance, Kemper Independence Insurance and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Miracle Mile Law Group on behalf of a former customer service representative. The case is 2:23-cv-02819, Munguia v. Merastar Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Rosemary Munguia

defendants

Kemper Independence Insurance Company

Merastar Insurance Company

Leslie Yarrington

Michelle Ribaudo

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination