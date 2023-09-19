Who Got The Work

Sherril M. Colombo and Emily Selig of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for CWF Warehouse LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Aug. 4 in Florida Southern District Court by Peregonza the Attorneys on behalf of a delivery driver who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61493, Munguia v. Cwf Warehouse, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 19, 2023, 8:26 AM

