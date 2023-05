New Suit - Consumer

American Honda Motor Co., the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, was hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty on Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of Nester Munguia and Yury Mungui. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00183, Munguia et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc..

Automotive

May 04, 2023, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Nester Munguia

Yury Munguia

Plaintiffs

Kimmel & Silverman

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.,

nature of claim: 890/