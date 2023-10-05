Munger Tolles, Hueston Hennigan, Join Maui Wildfire Cases Gr...

Breaking News From Law.com

Hawaiian Electric Co., named in more than 35 lawsuits over the Maui wildfires, has brought in Munger, Tolles & Olson, which represented PG&E in criminal settlements over wildfires in California. The team, led by partner Brad Brian, shows Hawaiian Electric is 'covering all the bases,' whether civil, criminal or regulatory, says law professor Laurie Levenson. Also, Hueston Hennigan, which has represented utilities Southern California Edison and PacifiCorp in wildfire litigation, has joined the legal team for the state of Hawaii.

October 05, 2023, 3:39 PM

