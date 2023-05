New Suit - Employment

The University of Minnesota was sued on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was subjected to racial and national origin discrimination and barred from continuing his education. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01237, Mungai v. University of Minnesota.

Education

May 03, 2023, 6:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Mungai

defendants

University of Minnesota

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations