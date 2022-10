Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by the Behren Law Firm on behalf of Babitha Mundenchira, the former vice president of audit for the defendant, who claims she did not receive all wages due to her upon termination in violation of ERISA. The case is 0:22-cv-61904, Mundenchira v. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA.