New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Avis Budget Group was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, brought by Marcus & Zelman, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology intercepts users' data and communications in violation of Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04807, Munday v. Avis Budget Group Inc.

Automotive

December 02, 2022, 5:49 PM