Dana M. Seshens and Daniel J. Schwartz of Davis Polk & Wardwell have stepped in to represent Israel-based autonomous driving company Mobileye Global and other defendants and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm, accuses the defendants of abandoning the fiduciary duties owed to Mobileye by making false and misleading statements regarding excess inventory to serve Intel’s interests and ultimately net $1.6 billion for Intel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-04893, Muncan v. Shashua et al.
Technology
July 10, 2024, 2:27 PM