Who Got The Work

Dana M. Seshens and Daniel J. Schwartz of Davis Polk & Wardwell have stepped in to represent Israel-based autonomous driving company Mobileye Global and other defendants and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm, accuses the defendants of abandoning the fiduciary duties owed to Mobileye by making false and misleading statements regarding excess inventory to serve Intel’s interests and ultimately net $1.6 billion for Intel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-04893, Muncan v. Shashua et al.

Technology

July 10, 2024, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Muncan

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Defendants

Intel Corporation

Amnon Shashua

Anat Heller

Christine Pambianchi

Claire C. McCaskill

Eyal Desheh

Frank D. Yeary

Moran Shemesh Rojansky

Patrick P. Gelsinger

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws