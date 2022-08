New Suit

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of video games such as 'World of Warcraft' and 'Call of Duty,' was sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Ing. Dipl.-lng (FH) Elhar Muminovic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07291, Muminovic v. Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Technology

August 27, 2022, 11:05 AM