Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Eric Brian Moody and Ariel Deray Deitchman of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to defend Fyzical LLC in a pending qui tam lawsuit. The court action, filed April 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Boy Agnew Potanovic and Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of Dr. Christopher Mulvey, contends that the plaintiff was terminated in retaliation for reporting fraudulent billing practices in violations of the False Claims Act and Florida’s Private Whistleblower Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell, is 2:24-cv-00372, Mulvey v. Fyzical, LLC.

Health Care

June 10, 2024, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Christopher Mulvey

Plaintiffs

Boy Agnew Potanovic, PLLC

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

Fyzical, LLC

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 375/alleging fraud against the government in violation of the False Claims Act