Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Eric Brian Moody and Ariel Deray Deitchman of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to defend Fyzical LLC in a pending qui tam lawsuit. The court action, filed April 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Boy Agnew Potanovic and Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of Dr. Christopher Mulvey, contends that the plaintiff was terminated in retaliation for reporting fraudulent billing practices in violations of the False Claims Act and Florida’s Private Whistleblower Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell, is 2:24-cv-00372, Mulvey v. Fyzical, LLC.
Health Care
June 10, 2024, 6:37 PM