Multistate Coalition of Attorneys General Show Support for N...

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined two multistate coalitions of attorneys general in support of two New York gun laws concerning concealed carry requirements, and the ability for private citizens and public officials to file lawsuits against gun industry members if they endanger the public. Fifteen attorneys general, including from Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia and New Jersey, filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse the decision of a lower court to enjoin aspects of New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

