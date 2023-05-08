Who Got The Work

Charles 'Chad' Everingham of Ward, Smith & Hill have stepped in as defense counsel to smart TV maker Vizio in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 24 in Texas Eastern District Court by Schulte Roth & Zabel and Parker Bunt & Ainsworth on behalf of Multimedia Technologies Pte., asserts 10 patents related to user interfaces. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00124, Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Vizio, Inc.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 9:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Parker Bunt & Ainsworth

Schulte Roth & Zabel

defendants

Vizio, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims