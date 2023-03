New Suit - Patent

Vizio was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts 10 patents associated with smart TV features, was filed by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Parker Bunt & Ainsworth on behalf of Multimedia Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00124, Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Vizio, Inc.

March 24, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Parker Bunt & Ainsworth

defendants

Vizio, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims