New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court in connection with Smart TV functionality. The court case, filed by Parker Bunt & Ainsworth on behalf of Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd., asserts 11 patents related to interfaces for accessing and navigating interactive media, TV and on-demand programming. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00494, Multimedia Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. LG Electronics Inc. et al.

Technology

December 24, 2022, 11:06 AM