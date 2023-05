Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reminger on Thursday removed a contract lawsuit against Conway Corp. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by McDonald Hopkins on behalf of Multilink Inc., seeks a declaration that Conway accepted and paid for MicroDuct products and has no right to a refund. The case is 1:23-cv-00964, Multilink Inc. v. Conway Corp.

Telecommunications

May 11, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Multilink Incorporated

Plaintiffs

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Conway Corporation

defendant counsels

Reminger

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract