Who Got The Work

J.M. Durnovich, Andrew H. Erteschik and Cosmo Zinkow from Poyner Spruill have stepped in to represent Riadh Fakhoury in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 2 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Spilman Thomas & Battle on behalf of Barbara Lynn Multari and Franco Giuseppe Multari, accuses the defendant of making fraudulent claims and misrepresentations causing the plaintiffs to lose over $1.4 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00631, Multari et al v. Fakhoury et al.

North Carolina

February 07, 2024, 8:20 AM

