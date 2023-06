New Suit - Personal Injury

Costco Wholesale and other defendants were hit with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The court action was filed by Siegfried & Jensen on behalf of Shirley Mullis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00050, Mullis v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 2:15 PM

Shirley Mullis

Siegfried & Jensen

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale #672

Keeley Companies

Keeley Construction Group, Inc.

L. Keeley Construction Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims