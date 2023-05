New Suit - Consumer Class Action

J.M. Smucker was hit with a product liability class action Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Zimmerman Law Offices and Dann Law, centers on the Smucker's national recall of Jif peanut butter products due to salmonella contamination at a Kentucky facility in May 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01004, Mullins v. J.M. Smucker Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 18, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

James C Mullins

Plaintiffs

Dann Law

Zimmerman Law

Dannlaw

Zimmerman Law Offices

defendants

J.M. Smucker Company

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims