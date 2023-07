Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Insurance Exchange and Ohio Security Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which seeks underinsured motorist benefits, was filed by Dan Newlin & Partners on behalf of Jesse Mullins. The case is 6:23-cv-01270, Mullins v. Farmers Insurance Exchange et al.

Insurance

July 08, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Mullins

defendants

Farmers Insurance Exchange

Ohio Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute