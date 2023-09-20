Who Got The Work

Attorneys from O'Melveny & Myers have entered appearances for United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Private Attorneys General Act, was filed Aug. 6 in California Northern District Court by the Law Office of Jane C. Mariani on behalf of union workers who seek proper compensation for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen is 4:23-cv-03939, Mullins et al v. International Brotherhood Teamsters et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 20, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

John R. Scholz, III

Thomsa Neal Mullins

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jane C. Mariani

defendants

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

United Airlines, Inc.

Chris Griswold

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Sean O'Brien

Teamsters Local 986

defendant counsels

Beeson, Tayer & Bodine, Apc

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

O'Melveny & Myers

nature of claim: 740/for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act