Attorneys from O'Melveny & Myers have entered appearances for United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Private Attorneys General Act, was filed Aug. 6 in California Northern District Court by the Law Office of Jane C. Mariani on behalf of union workers who seek proper compensation for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen is 4:23-cv-03939, Mullins et al v. International Brotherhood Teamsters et al.
Transportation & Logistics
September 20, 2023, 8:33 AM