Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Forsberg & Umlauf on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Safeway and its parent company Albertsons to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Quick Law Group on behalf of JoAnn Mulligan, who contends that she was struck and knocked over by a shopping cart being pushed by a Safeway employee. The case is 2:23-cv-00865, Mulligan v. Safeway Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Joann Mulligan

Plaintiffs

Carter & Fulton Ps

Quick Law Group PLLC

defendants

Albertson's LLC

Safeway Inc.

Albertson's Companies Specialty Care, LLC

Albertson's Companies, Inc.

Albertson's Stores Sub, LLC

Jane Doe Employee

Spouse Doe

defendant counsels

Forsberg & Umlauf Ps

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims