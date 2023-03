New Suit - Employment

Bankers Healthcare Group and Pinnacle Financial were hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wigdor on behalf of former vice president of sales Brian Mullett, accuses the company of discriminating against older male employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00359, Mullett v. Bankers Healthcare Group LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Mullett

Wigdor

defendants

Bankers Healthcare Group, LLC

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination