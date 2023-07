New Suit - Contract

Natural gas company Venture Global LNG was sued for breach of contract on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sullivan & Worcester on behalf of financial advisor Lee Muller, accuses the defendant of failing to honor a stock option agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00880, Muller v. Venture Global LNG Inc.

Energy

July 06, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Lee Muller

Sullivan & Worcester

defendants

Venture Global LNG, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract