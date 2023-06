New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against Pizza Connection and Sebastian Setticasi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80891, Muller v. Pizza Connection, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyler Muller

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Pizza Connection, Inc.

Sebastian Setticasi

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations