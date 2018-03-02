French rapper Iteb Zaibet a/k/a 'Swagg Man,' New Miami Realty and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of Patrick Muller and Mouna Bouzid, seeks damages arising from the defendants' alleged implementation of a fraudulent real estate scheme, for which Swagg Man was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison by Tunisian authorities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22276, Muller et al. v. Zaibet et al.
Real Estate
June 20, 2023, 6:01 PM